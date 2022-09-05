Is This Torture?

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By comparing our situation to the study of torture & coercion on
Prisoners of War, I believe it becomes clear that what we are being put
through with the virus response, is a near perfect parallel to the
Amnesty International definition of torture & Bidermans ‘Chart of
Coercion.’ An excellent expose of what the powers that be , are doing to innocent citizens.