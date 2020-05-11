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Dr. Andrew Kaufman: They Want To Genetically Modify Us With The COVID-19 Vaccine
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171 views • May 11, 2020
In this powerful interview Spiro is joined with Doctor Andrew Kaufman. Spiro and Dr. Kaufman discuss the expanding curtailment of basic civil liberties being normalized under the false pretext of a global health emergency.
Doctor Kaufman lays his reputation and his career on the line as he blows the whistle, on what he describes as a manufactured crisis to carry out a preplanned agenda to facilitate global governance and population control.
Doctor Kaufman is a well educated medical professional who convincingly illustrates, using the CDC's own technical data, how the public has been manipulated on the grandest scale.
Doctor Kaufman’s Website
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
Doctor Kaufman lays his reputation and his career on the line as he blows the whistle, on what he describes as a manufactured crisis to carry out a preplanned agenda to facilitate global governance and population control.
Doctor Kaufman is a well educated medical professional who convincingly illustrates, using the CDC's own technical data, how the public has been manipulated on the grandest scale.
Doctor Kaufman’s Website
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
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