YOU HAVE TO HEAR THIS !! TRAFFICKED BY TRUMP & EPSTEIN !!

This is a recording and interview by Lisa Noelle Voldeng of William Sascha Riley. To me this sounds very credible; however have a listen and make up your own mind. They definitely have something very bad on Trump, as Israel says jump and Trump says how high...

LISA NOELLE VOLDENG & WILLIAM SASCHA RILEY DISCUSS HIM BEING TRAFFICKED BY TRUMP & EPSTEIN I (2 FO 6)

Source: Bitchute 💊 RED PILL MOMMA 💊 https://www.bitchute.com/video/VCEYPbSevdck

SubStack links Lisa Noelle Voldeng https://substack.com/@lvoldeng/p-177753342

https://substack.com/@lvoldeng/posts









