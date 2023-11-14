Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 14, 2023 - The Horseman of the ECONOMIC APOCALYPSE draws near

0:00 Psychosis

11:05 The Horseman of the ECONOMIC APOCALYPSE

1:05:10 Interview with Michael Yon





- We have crossed the tipping point of anarchy

- Looters ransack Fedex, Amazon trucks in memphis

- America breaking down into lawlessness and chaos

- US Treasury debt downgraded to "negative" rating

- Moody's doubts US ability to pay back #debt

- GA county commissioner found passed out drunk, sitting in her own urine

- Orthodox Jewis rabbi says #Judaism YES, #Zionism NO!

- #Trump wants US military to run concentration camps for illegals

- Will Trump turn America into an ICE police state?

- Israeli soldier plants LGBT flag in Gaza, claiming transgender domain over #Palestine

- Because MUTILATING children is of course the next step after BOMBING them

- Last interview with doctor killed in #Gaza, bombed to death by #Israeli military

- Venezuelan illegals flee Chicago and return to Venezuela

- Living under starvation and authoritarianism deemed BETTER than living in #Chicago

- Emergency interview with Michael Yon about mass illegal migration as an INVASION of the USA





