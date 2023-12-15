This is What 24 HOURS of Our Lives in GAZA Looks Like - Close Up

This is what 24 hours of our lives in Gaza look like | Close Up

We asked 10 people in Gaza to record moments of their day. The result is inspiring and heartbreaking.

Seventy days have passed since the Israeli military launched an all-out assault on Gaza following an attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7. In those 70 days, more than 18,800 Palestinians have been killed, most of them children and women.

To read more about this video:

