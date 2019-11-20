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Propur Water Filtration System
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31 views • November 20, 2019
This video is a review of the Infowars Propur Water Filtration System. Stainless steel upper and lower tanks with Propur's filters and accessories. This unit will give us thousands of gallons of good, clean, drinkable water in any crises situation.
As always, I was not paid for this review. I buy the items and show them to you. If you want to get your own Propur, just visit
http://www.infowarsstore.com
Thanks for watching!
As always, I was not paid for this review. I buy the items and show them to you. If you want to get your own Propur, just visit
http://www.infowarsstore.com
Thanks for watching!
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