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Pope Francis condemns preachers of truth as inflexible and rigid, but …
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31 views • June 27, 2021
On June 21, 2021, Pope Francis, in his General Audience, berates "preachers, especially through the new means of communication" who present themselves "as true 'guardians of the truth'; strongly affirm that the true Christianity is the one they adhere to, often identified with certain forms of the past." What did Jesus and Jude teach about scriptural/doctrinal rigidity? Were early Christian saints inflexible regarding the date of Passover and the reliance of scripture? What about Galatians and the gospel? What have Roman Catholic scholars, like the late French Cardinal Jean-Guenole-Marie Danielou, taught about the 'Jewishness' of early Christianity? Did the Apostle Paul teach that the faithful were to be flexible or separate from those who did not believe the true faith?
A written article of related interest is available titled "Pope Francis blasts as inflexible those who believe they should hold to the true and original Christian faith" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/pope-francis-blasts-as-inflexible-those-who-believe-they-should-hold-to-the-true-and-original-christian-faith/
A written article of related interest is available titled "Pope Francis blasts as inflexible those who believe they should hold to the true and original Christian faith" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/pope-francis-blasts-as-inflexible-those-who-believe-they-should-hold-to-the-true-and-original-christian-faith/
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