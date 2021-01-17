© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About The Alton Sterling and Philando Castile Shootings
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • January 17, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3342/the-truth-about-the-alton-sterling-and-philando-castile-shootings
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-the-truth-about-the-alton-sterling-and-philando-castile-shootings
Within the span of a single week, two black men were killed during encounters with police sparking massive public outrage. The Alton Sterling and Philando Castile shootings were both featured in very graphic and disconcerting viral videos – leading to additional Black Lives Matter protests and nationwide violence against police officers.
What are the facts about these shootings? Stefan Molyneux aims to separate the media narrative from reality – what is the truth about the Alton Sterling and Philando Castile shootings?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/castile-sterling-shootings
Recommended Websites
https://theconservativetreehouse.com
http://www.gotnews.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-the-truth-about-the-alton-sterling-and-philando-castile-shootings
Within the span of a single week, two black men were killed during encounters with police sparking massive public outrage. The Alton Sterling and Philando Castile shootings were both featured in very graphic and disconcerting viral videos – leading to additional Black Lives Matter protests and nationwide violence against police officers.
What are the facts about these shootings? Stefan Molyneux aims to separate the media narrative from reality – what is the truth about the Alton Sterling and Philando Castile shootings?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/castile-sterling-shootings
Recommended Websites
https://theconservativetreehouse.com
http://www.gotnews.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.