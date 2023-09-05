Truth Matters

Create New Account
May 9th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the importance of knowing the truth which is the word of God. Jesus said that He is the truth (John 14:6) and emphasized the truth of God's word throughout His ministry. Psalm 145:18 states, "The Lord is nigh unto all them that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth." Are you calling upon God for all truth in your life? If there is a drop of deception in it, then it is not truth and not of God. Flee from the deception of Satan, this world, and your personal doctrines; choose instead to lay down everything for the true word of God.

"Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth." John 17:17

Keywords
deceptionbiblegospeltruthdean odlescirpture

