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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 2/14/22 - Indict Fauci Action and Kristen R., Portland OR Refugee
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50 views • February 15, 2022
Today we cover the national Indict Faucl (et al) Action organized by the Constitutional Law Group (https://www.constitutionallawgroup.us/), and welcome Kristen R. to our community who, along with her husband, felt the need to leave Portland Oregon due to the cultural hypnosis around the mandates. Among other things, Kristen is a teacher of nonviolent communication (NVC).
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