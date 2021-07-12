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The Comfort of Suffering 071121
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10 views • July 12, 2021
out how you can't appreciate the abundance we enjoy in the daily Presence of our Father while living in the Land of Perpetual Promised Rest until you experience the dryness of your time in the desert. A counter-message to the Prosperity Gospel and the downsides of a supposed future life here on earth where there is only abundance.
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