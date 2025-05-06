BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Catholic Man Moment: Unlock the Power of Jesus’s Words and Deeds.
cmcsmen
9 followers
0
12 views • 6 days ago

M

This channel mostly short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director -  'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. http://cmcsmen.net

Unlock the Power of Jesus’s Words and Deeds.


Jesus said that his followers listen to him, and he knows them personally. He's the one who takes care of them and protects them from harm. He's the ultimate shepherd who was prophesied to save his people.

 

For Jesus, his followers are like a flock of sheep, and he takes care of them through the church. He shares his love and guidance with them through the sacraments, teachings, and the support of the church community. Even after Jesus' death, his presence is still felt through the priests who lead the church and take care of its members. They're like the shepherds who continue to guide and protect the flock.



May 11, 2025
 

Gospel - John 10:27-30


Jesus said: 
“My sheep hear my voice; 
I know them, and they follow me. 
I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish. 
No one can take them out of my hand. 
My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, 
and no one can take them out of the Father’s hand. 
The Father and I are one.”




Keywords
chicagospiritualityreligionfaithcatholicmenfrank-j-casellachirstiangood-shepherd-sunday
