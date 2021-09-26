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Supplements Revealed Bonus Trina Felber
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32 views • September 26, 2021
Trina is a registered nurse and CEO of Primal Life Organics.
Your skin is your largest organ, and it “basically eats whatever you put on it.”“Unfortunately, your skin doesn’t filter to remove toxins, it absorbs it directly into your bloodstream.”
“Clay binds to heavy metals and toxins and pulls them out of the tissue… it removes stains from, and whitens your teeth. And it also has the minerals that your teeth need to remineralize and stay strong.”
This replaces regular toothpaste, which she refers to as “toxi-paste.” Learn how to maintain excellent oral health the natural, healthy way.
Your skin is your largest organ, and it “basically eats whatever you put on it.”“Unfortunately, your skin doesn’t filter to remove toxins, it absorbs it directly into your bloodstream.”
“Clay binds to heavy metals and toxins and pulls them out of the tissue… it removes stains from, and whitens your teeth. And it also has the minerals that your teeth need to remineralize and stay strong.”
This replaces regular toothpaste, which she refers to as “toxi-paste.” Learn how to maintain excellent oral health the natural, healthy way.
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