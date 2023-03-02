RealRecentHistory of the world boiler plate

13 min video skimming many of the basics of what is going on on this planet in a visceral physical way. Quick n to the point as there is a ton of ground to cover. The spiritual part, our ability to merge this with compassion and empathy in our hearts becomes key during this whole process. While these experiences appear to be all bad n destructive it is necessary to show people who they are ..... mostly for their own reelection. Between good and evil yes but moreso within ourselves and what we are willing to take responsibility for and find the room within our hearts to grow.

