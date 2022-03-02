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FIRST DATA DUMP OF COVID-19 VACCINE STUDIES SHOCKS THE WORLD – That's why they launched WAR distraction
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167 views • March 02, 2022
Shocked with latest Pfizer vaccine data? Well, you should have listened to those goddamn conspiracy theorists and tinfoil hat wearers who have long warned you about the jab...
FIRST DATA DUMP OF COVID-19 VACCINE STUDIES SHOCKS THE WORLD – That's why they launched WAR distraction
Pfizer vaccine data
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
source:
InfoWars
FIRST DATA DUMP OF COVID-19 VACCINE STUDIES SHOCKS THE WORLD – That's why they launched WAR distraction
Pfizer vaccine data
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
source:
InfoWars
Keywords
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