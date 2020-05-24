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The Light Bulb Conspiracy
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116 views • May 24, 2020
2010 Documentary exposing the faulty products manufactured by mega corporations purposely engineered to fail after a certain period of time or amount of use so that consumers have to keep purchasing the same failed products over and over again. Thus, generating more wealth for the corporations and taking money away from us, we the people.
Think about it, how many light bulbs, printers, TV's or other household appliances have you gone through in the last decade...?
Think about it, how many light bulbs, printers, TV's or other household appliances have you gone through in the last decade...?
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