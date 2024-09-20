Alice Sisters (2022, Mega Drive)

Alice Sisters is a puzzle platformer developed by French company OrionSoft and published by French company Pixealheart Corporation. It was also released for Linux, PC, Atari Falcon 030, Dreamcast and Game Boy Advance.

The game is a sequel to Alice's Mom's Rescue!. Alice's mom needs to be rescued again. This time, the mountain villain, a flying demon, freezes her and takes her away. Now Alice and her sister have to rescue her.

Control both sisters on their way to the exit in each level. You can switch between the two characters any time, and there is also the ability to play both of them at the same time in 2-playe co-op. Both can jump, but Alice's sister can jump higher while Alice falls more slowly. Alice's sister can throw red ball to kill enemies or destroy certain blocks. Alice can shrink when she jumps on a small mushroom and become normal again by jumping on a large mushroom. When shrunk, Alice can go through narrow tunnels. Both sisters can jump onto enemies to squash them. There are four levels of difficulty. Only on the highest level your lives are limited. On the easiest level, you have three hitpoints, while on the other levels you die in one hit. There are checkpoints in the levels and there is a password for each level, too. You often need to find keys and activate switches to unlock doors or activate platforms.