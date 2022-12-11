Punch Drill Shoulder Conditioning

Email: [email protected] practitioner executes continuous center-line punches while the other (the one controlling the routine) executes random blocks and punches but with intermittent Tan Sao Stops to where both parties then fight for center line position until the controller releases the opponents lower hand. The opponent should then immediately continue punching and repeat until one or both practitioner’s shoulders become burned-out.It’s important to understand that both parties continue to apply pressure on their shoulders. For example, when the defensive practitioner (controller) stops at Tan Sao, both parties begin fighting for center line position. At the same time, the offensive practitioners throwing the continuous punches attempts to continue throwing the punches with the arm that would be used for the next punch, but he cannot do so due to the controller holding his lower wrist though he still continues to try.

In other words, no matter who is offense or defense, both parties receive the full shoulder workout, only that one party practices straight punching, while the other practices arm control and reacting to the straight punches using whatever random moves come to mind.

Rotate offense/defense between practitioners.

Note - In this example you can see the student’s form degrading as his shoulders become exhausted. Don’t sacrifice form for strength. Try to maintain the form during the drill. Don’t continue to practice moves that are out of form.