🎵Unlikely Melody

1970s Vegas residency pop-rock ballad, deep baritone male vocals, soulful crooner, dramatic operatic vibrato, grand orchestral arrangement, soaring brass, gospel-style backing choir, piano, slow tempo, cinematic build-up
[Verse]
Oh, Another fiend just trying to score a hit
Stealing tools, scrap metal that's the gist
The cartel buys it all up cleans the cash
Trade base money laundering moving it fast
[Chorus]
They buy the stolen goods
Hide the dirty money
(Hide the dirty money)
They buy the stolen goods
They buy the stolen goods
Hide the dirty money
(Hide the dirty money)
They buy the stolen goods
Hide the dirty money