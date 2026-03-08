🎵Unlikely Melody

1970s Vegas residency pop-rock ballad, deep baritone male vocals, soulful crooner, dramatic operatic vibrato, grand orchestral arrangement, soaring brass, gospel-style backing choir, piano, slow tempo, cinematic build-up



[Verse]

Oh, Another fiend just trying to score a hit

Stealing tools, scrap metal that's the gist

The cartel buys it all up cleans the cash

Trade base money laundering moving it fast



[Chorus]

They buy the stolen goods

Hide the dirty money

(Hide the dirty money)

They buy the stolen goods



Hide the dirty money





[Chorus]

They buy the stolen goods

Hide the dirty money

(Hide the dirty money)

They buy the stolen goods

Hide the dirty money