Nikolai Berdyaev Channeled by Karl Mollison short

To see the rest of this channeling interview https://www.getwisdom.com/nikolai-berdyaev-channeled-by-karl-mollison-04july2021/ From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nikolai_Berdyaev Nikolai Berdyaev was born at Obukhovo, Kiev Governorate (present-day Obukhiv, Ukraine) in 1874, in an aristocratic military family. His father, Alexander Mikhailovich Berdyaev, came from a long line of nobility. Almost all of Alexander Mikhailovich's ancestors served as high-ranking military officers, but he resigned from the army quite early and became active in the social life of the aristocracy. Nikolai's mother, Alina Sergeevna Berdyaeva, was half-French and came from the top levels of both French and Russian nobility. According to Marina Makienko, Anna Panamaryova, and Andrey Gurban, Berdyaev's works are "emotional, controversial, bombastic, affective and dogmatic". They summarise that, according to Berdyaev, "man unites two worlds – the world of the divine and the natural world. ... Through the freedom and creativity the two natures must unite... To overcome t he dualism of existence is possible only through creativity. He died at his writing desk in his home in Clamart, near Paris, in 1948.