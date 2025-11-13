BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Unleashing the Communist Control Act: Trump's Next Move Revealed
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
93 followers
47 views • 2 days ago

Kristy Allen presents a rapid-fire compilation of what she frames as earth-shattering revelations. She begins with a call for President Trump to enforce the Communist Control Act of 1954 to purge the government. The report then delves into a claimed U.S. Navy intelligence leak alleging Barack Obama is the biological grandson of Adolf Hitler, part of a "Fourth Reich" deep state infiltration. This is paired with allegations of a $500 million slush fund operated by the Obama Foundation. Further segments cover the "real reason" for the government reopening, a major policy shift sending 87,000 IRS agents to assist ICE, and the announcement of a $2,000 dividend for every American, which she describes as the first sign of a live "Quantum Financial System."



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


  The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

  CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Join me for a FREE Masterclass: goots888.com/masterclass

"Global Financial Reset – Surviving and Thriving the Transition"


  Tuesday, November 18

  8 PM EST


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
deep statekristy allenslush fundfourth reichfinancial resetobama foundationgovernment purgeqfs activationcommunist control actobama hitler lineageirs to icecitizen dividend
