Healthy Ranch Pasta Salad
25min · Vegetarian · 4 servings
This ranch pasta salad is the perfect side dish! Cooked pasta is tossed with veggies and coated in a creamy homemade ranch dressing with fresh herbs.
Ingredients
Produce
• 1 cup Bite-size broccoli florets
• 1/4 cup Chives, fresh
• 1 cup Cucumber
• 1/4 cup Dill, fresh
• 1/2 tsp Onion powder
• 1/2 Red bell pepper, small
• 1/2 cup Vidalia onion, sweet
Condiments
• 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
Pasta & Grains
• 8 oz Pasta, gluten-free
Baking & Spices
• 1/4 tsp Black pepper, freshly cracked
• 1/2 tsp Garlic salt
• 1/8 tsp Sea salt
Oils & Vinegars
• 2 tbsp White vinegar
Dairy
• 1/2 cup Greek yogurt, plain
