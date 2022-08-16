US oil theft in Syria, the history and the misery it has caused

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Aug 16, 2022
My report for UK Column News covers US oil piracy in Syria, the criminal players and smugglers My report on Friday 12th August breaks down Washington's oil piracy in Syria and shows how all US UK "assets" including Al Qaeda, ISIS and the Kurdish separatists, benefit from resource theft while Syrian people starve & subsist on severe fuel rationing & barely any electricity etc LINK HERE TO UK COLUMN NEWS ON RUMBLE Understanding the extent of the criminal market for resources that do not belong to the US is key to understanding what the "rules based global governance" means to prey nations with oil, gas, lithium and mineral wealth.Show less