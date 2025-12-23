The Life Force of the Kingdom Part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The baptism of the Spirit is the work of God. All the we have to do is ask in faith, nothing wavering and keep on asking until you receive. In this session we examine the disciples and what they did, Elijah and Daniel and how they also received from the Lord. Remember if he did it for one person he will do it for all because he is not partial.