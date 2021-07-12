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The Best Is Yet To Come - The Great Awakening Bonfire Guy (MIRROR) with enhancements & extras
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124 views • July 12, 2021
This is the best compilation of everything that has happened since Trump became the 45th President of the United States of America. This is a serious look a must watch.
MIRROR that has mirrored other videos with clips and so I revised it as well and this is my version.
Enjoy Truth Warriors.
MIRROR sort of… ‘The Great Awakening’ from Bonfire Guy with extra enhancements
https://www.youtube.com/c/BonfireGuy/videos
Original UPLOAD https://youtu.be/NOiaymqaQdc
ARISE USA THE RESURRECTION TOUR - AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL - THE 99% TAKING BACK THE POWER
DO NOT MISS THE #UNRIG TRUTH TOUR! https://bigbatusa.org 15 May to 6 September -- EPIC!
ARISE USA The Resurrection Tour is part of the “upwising” of America the Beautiful. The 99% Taking Back The Power.
Help us recruit new Founding Citizens!
This tour will have the greatest assemblage of frontline truth activists, disclosure merchants, true-form legal aces, constitutional experts, influencers, icons and reform warriors on the planet. It is already an axiomatic event with success assured. Sasha Stone
They will paint a Panorama of Truth. All peoples back in the saddle again.
Q-Army – https://q.army/
“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
We are Q-Army. Digital Soldiers – Activated.
A President's Promise
The 45th President Donald J. Trump continues to finish what our 35th President John F. Kennedy began over 50 years ago- WORLD PEACE & REJECTING global governance!
cartoons
https://bigbatusa.org/cartoons/
Music:
Lee Greenwood God Bless The USA
Sam Cooke - A Change Is Gonna Come
The CABAL Factions are very scared NOW
Clinton Military Tribunal: Day 5 CONVICTION!
https://realrawnews.com/2021/04/clinton-military-tribunal-day-5-conviction/
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
MIRROR that has mirrored other videos with clips and so I revised it as well and this is my version.
Enjoy Truth Warriors.
MIRROR sort of… ‘The Great Awakening’ from Bonfire Guy with extra enhancements
https://www.youtube.com/c/BonfireGuy/videos
Original UPLOAD https://youtu.be/NOiaymqaQdc
ARISE USA THE RESURRECTION TOUR - AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL - THE 99% TAKING BACK THE POWER
DO NOT MISS THE #UNRIG TRUTH TOUR! https://bigbatusa.org 15 May to 6 September -- EPIC!
ARISE USA The Resurrection Tour is part of the “upwising” of America the Beautiful. The 99% Taking Back The Power.
Help us recruit new Founding Citizens!
This tour will have the greatest assemblage of frontline truth activists, disclosure merchants, true-form legal aces, constitutional experts, influencers, icons and reform warriors on the planet. It is already an axiomatic event with success assured. Sasha Stone
They will paint a Panorama of Truth. All peoples back in the saddle again.
Q-Army – https://q.army/
“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
We are Q-Army. Digital Soldiers – Activated.
A President's Promise
The 45th President Donald J. Trump continues to finish what our 35th President John F. Kennedy began over 50 years ago- WORLD PEACE & REJECTING global governance!
cartoons
https://bigbatusa.org/cartoons/
Music:
Lee Greenwood God Bless The USA
Sam Cooke - A Change Is Gonna Come
The CABAL Factions are very scared NOW
Clinton Military Tribunal: Day 5 CONVICTION!
https://realrawnews.com/2021/04/clinton-military-tribunal-day-5-conviction/
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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