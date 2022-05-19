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Time to Overwhelm the Polls | Patriot Streetfighter
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86 views • May 19, 2022
With midterms coming up we need to CONTROL the polls and STOP any possible corruption in our voting system.
Scott Mckay talks with candidate Dr. Cordie Willaims one of few republicans left in the state of California. Scott talks about how we need to show up and control the polls and completely overwhelm any corruption possible. After 2020 we know the Democrats and the Deep States plan to completly cheat again. We can stop it with pure numbers as long as we get involved and vote.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: americanmediaperiscope.com/scott-mckay-patriot-street-fighter/
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Scott Mckay talks with candidate Dr. Cordie Willaims one of few republicans left in the state of California. Scott talks about how we need to show up and control the polls and completely overwhelm any corruption possible. After 2020 we know the Democrats and the Deep States plan to completly cheat again. We can stop it with pure numbers as long as we get involved and vote.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: americanmediaperiscope.com/scott-mckay-patriot-street-fighter/
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Keywords
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