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Bill Gates On Controlling Population With Vaccines To Stop Global Warming: 2010
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276 views • March 05, 2022
Event 201: "The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY."
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
"Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a contagious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The first known case was identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
"Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a contagious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The first known case was identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19
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