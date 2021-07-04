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Dr. Alim on : "How the spike protein in vaccinated people will cause worldwide genocide"
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1713 views • July 04, 2021
The "depopulation agenda of the NWO" : Doctor Alim explains what can happen when unvaccinated people come in close contact with vaccinated people.
For more info visit:
https://partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/356-how-the-spike-proteine-in-vaccinated-people-will-cause-worldwide-genocide
https://doctoralim.com/
For more info visit:
https://partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/356-how-the-spike-proteine-in-vaccinated-people-will-cause-worldwide-genocide
https://doctoralim.com/
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