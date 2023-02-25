Create New Account
Donald Trump WARNS of Russia & China’s DANGEROUS unification
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
Glenn Beck


Feb 24, 2023

Russia and China seem to be unifying against their common enemies, and that may be the ‘most dangerous thing that could happen for our country,’ President Donald Trump tells Glenn. Especially since, Trump says, the Biden family seems to be ‘compromised by China.’ Trump explains why, plus he discusses the possibility of World War III, why America is beginning to resemble a Soviet Union-type nation, and his recent trip to East Palestine, Ohio…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn07kYTGcm8

