Donald Trump WARNS of Russia & China’s DANGEROUS unification

Glenn Beck





Feb 24, 2023

Russia and China seem to be unifying against their common enemies, and that may be the ‘most dangerous thing that could happen for our country,’ President Donald Trump tells Glenn. Especially since, Trump says, the Biden family seems to be ‘compromised by China.’ Trump explains why, plus he discusses the possibility of World War III, why America is beginning to resemble a Soviet Union-type nation, and his recent trip to East Palestine, Ohio…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn07kYTGcm8