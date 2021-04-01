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America's Covert Border War (2021) | Reader's Club S1 Ep8 | NRN+
New Right Network
New Right Network
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March 2021's NRN+ Book of the Month is "America's Covert Border War" by Todd Bensman, Senior National Security fellow at CIS. https://nrnplus.com/readers-club

Join NRN+ for Reader's Club perks and more https://NRNplus.com/readers-club

"America's Covert Border War" explores the immigration surge at the southern border. As a perk for NRN+ $9.95/monthly or $79.95/yearly members, after our 30 minute livestream interview on Wednesday, March 31 at 8pm ET (the last Wednesday of the month), NRN+ members hangout with the author in Telegram audio https://t.me/NRNchat to ask questions and give their comments.

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NRN broadcasts to 100+ locations globally with on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN or their hosts.
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