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Chronic Diseases in Animals and the Potential for the Forever Dog with Dr. Karen Shaw Becker and Rodney Habib
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62 views • October 20, 2021
Is there a potential to make man's best friend be a lifelong companion? With new research and insight, the forever dog may finally be a possibility.
Press play to learn:
The average lifespan for the oldest living dogs
Why caloric restriction is taboo in the pet space
What you should be feeding your dog
Dr. Karen Shaw Becker and Rodney Habib, TEDx speakers and authors, share their work in the health of animals and preventing chronic disease in your furry friend.
Dogs have long been domestic companions for people worldwide, but as every dog owner knows, their lifespan is significantly shorter than that of their owner in most cases. Fortunately, there is a burgeoning field of research in extending the lifespan of various dog breeds and educating owners on how to better maintain the health of their dogs.
One of the most common mistakes pet owners make is falling for the same kibble marketing owners have for years. However, with advances in research and the production of better food, the longevity of bets has been shown to increase.
Visit foreverdog.com for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Press play to learn:
The average lifespan for the oldest living dogs
Why caloric restriction is taboo in the pet space
What you should be feeding your dog
Dr. Karen Shaw Becker and Rodney Habib, TEDx speakers and authors, share their work in the health of animals and preventing chronic disease in your furry friend.
Dogs have long been domestic companions for people worldwide, but as every dog owner knows, their lifespan is significantly shorter than that of their owner in most cases. Fortunately, there is a burgeoning field of research in extending the lifespan of various dog breeds and educating owners on how to better maintain the health of their dogs.
One of the most common mistakes pet owners make is falling for the same kibble marketing owners have for years. However, with advances in research and the production of better food, the longevity of bets has been shown to increase.
Visit foreverdog.com for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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