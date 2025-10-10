Sorry, Brandon, The Supremacy Clause Gives President Trump Purview To Crush Chaos in All Blue Cities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, progressive governors and mayors are defying federal authority with sanctuary laws, ICE-free zones, and defunded police forces—policies critics say have turned urban centers into crime-ridden laboratories of ideology. The Constitution’s Supremacy Clause and the Insurrection Act give Washington full power to restore order when states abandon their duties, yet local leaders like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek continue to obstruct federal enforcement. As shootings surge and gang violence flourishes, their defiance could spark constitutional reckoning. The question now isn’t whether Washington can intervene—but how long it will wait before doing so in defense of public safety and national sovereignty.
