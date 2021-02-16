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Trump Attorney Rips CBS Reporter Then Pulls Off Mic And Walks Away!
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0 view • February 16, 2021
Trump Attorney Michael van der Veen spoke with CBS News following the acquittal President Trump in the second frivolous impeachment attempt by Nancy Pelosi.
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