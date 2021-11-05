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5/11/21 Ivermectin can end the Pandemic! No Mass Vax Deaths Coming!. Lumber Shortage Scam! Oil Disruptions! Employer questionnaire!
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392 views • May 11, 2021
Ivermectin can end the global Covid 19 crisis!
https://weather.com/en-IN/india/coronavirus/news/2021-05-08-use-of-ivermectin-medicine-globally-can-end-covid-19-pandemic
FLCCC report in Ivermectin.
https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/epidemiologic-analyses-on-covid19-and-ivermectin/
Ivermectin Study: https://journals.lww.com/americantherapeutics/Fulltext/2021/00000/Review_of_the_Emerging_Evidence_Demonstrating_the.4.aspx
Breggin And McKullough
https://youtu.be/UVzxu5Uxd1
Lumber shortage: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHsFCPpawBPZ/
Employee for to give to employer: Corey’s Digs:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Employee-Form-Only-Covid-Injection.pdf
Stairway to heaven jazz!
Stanley Jordan:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NeooHiX4oH0
RePost: Truth over Fear Seminar! Kennedy Fuellmich Popper, Lee Merritt, Micovitz! May 7th and 8th. https://www.restoretheculture.com
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Other channels.
FJ’s YouTube campground channel:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Website, email list, and Blog!. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute channel; https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
https://weather.com/en-IN/india/coronavirus/news/2021-05-08-use-of-ivermectin-medicine-globally-can-end-covid-19-pandemic
FLCCC report in Ivermectin.
https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/epidemiologic-analyses-on-covid19-and-ivermectin/
Ivermectin Study: https://journals.lww.com/americantherapeutics/Fulltext/2021/00000/Review_of_the_Emerging_Evidence_Demonstrating_the.4.aspx
Breggin And McKullough
https://youtu.be/UVzxu5Uxd1
Lumber shortage: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHsFCPpawBPZ/
Employee for to give to employer: Corey’s Digs:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Employee-Form-Only-Covid-Injection.pdf
Stairway to heaven jazz!
Stanley Jordan:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NeooHiX4oH0
RePost: Truth over Fear Seminar! Kennedy Fuellmich Popper, Lee Merritt, Micovitz! May 7th and 8th. https://www.restoretheculture.com
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Other channels.
FJ’s YouTube campground channel:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Website, email list, and Blog!. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute channel; https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
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