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Needle Nazis Mad March Toward Global Mandatory Vaccination
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274 views • December 01, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles discusses how Omicron suddenly burst into the world news headlines last week. This week there are mounting calls on numerous continents for mandatory vaccinations in all nations.
Are we on the brink of a global vaccination decree?
Will Covid operating system resisters be locked out of the entire world?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/1/21.
Are we on the brink of a global vaccination decree?
Will Covid operating system resisters be locked out of the entire world?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/1/21.
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