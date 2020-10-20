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Banned from YouTube America's Frontline Doctors Hold 2nd Summit in DC
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98 views • October 20, 2020
Oct 19, 2020
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Original link can be found here: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/stream/ Summit videos can be found here: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/summit2/ The second White Coat Summit was held in Washington D.C. October 16-17, 2020. Its purpose was to have frontline doctors talk directly to the American public, educate and inform policy leaders, and create alliances to enable physicians to heal our nation. Its emphasis was on the proven success of early treatment.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f8dd9459f98c81507da6245
Most Banned Videos
Original link can be found here: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/stream/ Summit videos can be found here: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/summit2/ The second White Coat Summit was held in Washington D.C. October 16-17, 2020. Its purpose was to have frontline doctors talk directly to the American public, educate and inform policy leaders, and create alliances to enable physicians to heal our nation. Its emphasis was on the proven success of early treatment.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f8dd9459f98c81507da6245
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