Dr. Paul Thomas w/ Steve Kirsch: Deadly Injection Connections – VAERS, SIDS, and SADS
Published 17 days ago

"Almost all the SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) happens a week after a vaccine. Like I think it is 97 or 98%. It's not happening the week before a vaccine. So, the cause and effect is clear." - Dr. Paul Thomas


(Nov 9, 2022) Full interview: "‘The Elephant in the Room’ Vaccine vs. COVID Fatality Data Breakdown With Steve Kirsch":  https://rumble.com/v1t0608-the-elephant-in-the-room-vaccine-vs.-covid-fatality-data-breakdown-with-ste.html


Children's Health Defense: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/


Steve Kirsch: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/

vaccinescurrent eventsvaccinedeathsvaersinjuriessidscovidpaul thomassudden deathsadssteve kirschdropping dead

