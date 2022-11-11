Dr. Paul Thomas w/ Steve Kirsch: Deadly Injection Connections – VAERS, SIDS, and SADS

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"Almost all the SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) happens a week after a vaccine. Like I think it is 97 or 98%. It's not happening the week before a vaccine. So, the cause and effect is clear." - Dr. Paul Thomas
(Nov 9, 2022) Full interview: "‘The Elephant in the Room’ Vaccine vs. COVID Fatality Data Breakdown With Steve Kirsch": https://rumble.com/v1t0608-the-elephant-in-the-room-vaccine-vs.-covid-fatality-data-breakdown-with-ste.html
Children's Health Defense: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Steve Kirsch: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/