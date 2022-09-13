Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kari Lake slams Biden’s sinister “Red Sermon” address.
220 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Kari Lake slams Biden’s sinister “Red Sermon” address. Joe Biden is a career politician who vilified half of us.


“Raise your hand if you don’t give a hot damn what Joe Biden thinks of you 🙋🏼‍♀️

We’re moms.. We’ve had to change diapers.. We’ve had to discipline our teenagers..

So an angry old man, wondering around the Oval Office, probably wearing a diaper, calling us names.. That’s nothing.

We can handle that 🙌🏻”

Source: https://t.me/realx22report/8270

Keywords
kari lakebiden regimeevil speechred sermon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket