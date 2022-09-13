Kari Lake slams Biden’s sinister “Red Sermon” address. Joe Biden is a career politician who vilified half of us.





“Raise your hand if you don’t give a hot damn what Joe Biden thinks of you 🙋🏼‍♀️

We’re moms.. We’ve had to change diapers.. We’ve had to discipline our teenagers..

So an angry old man, wondering around the Oval Office, probably wearing a diaper, calling us names.. That’s nothing.

We can handle that 🙌🏻”

Source: https://t.me/realx22report/8270