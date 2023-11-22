JD Farag Prophecy Update 20231119 - How Does All This Get Me to Jesus?

JD Farag
Nov 19, 2023
Prophecy Update - 2023-11-19
How Does All This Get Me to Jesus?
Pastor JD explains how any hope of surviving let alone thriving in this last hour will be predicated upon how we answer the question of, “How does all this get me to Jesus.”
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt3eXlxYmtuP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
