Stolen Midterm US Election – Simon Roche’s Analysis

In this long video recorded Nov. 10, 2022, two days after the election, Simon suggests that the mid term election was stolen again, similar to the 2020 US Presidential election. This time, we were looking out for this so they had to be more deceptive and subtle in their ways.

Simon asks for the audience’s help in finding three things:

1) Karl Marx’s letter to a friend describing how communism will be under the control of their elite.

2) The Red Cross report from 1948 describing the numbers of losses in all the German concentration camps.

3) The record of who owned the slave ships going to the southern US.

We discussed the Overton Window and how Tucker Carlson and Fox News may be complicit in this conspiracy by not questioning both elections enough.

At 57:45 Simon predicts that there will be another pandemic but they will roll out a real one- a deadly one.

Simon also went into how the Covid vaccine has led to a death rate 10% - 20% higher than normal among those vaccinated.

Plus, the certainty of a famine coming and he outlined the Federal Reserve massive banking scam.

Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 30 times since 2016. Please donate to the Suidlanders at suidlanders.org .

