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An Honest Conversation About Race and Gender Differences
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18 views • January 11, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3422/life-as-a-refugee-in-europe-call-in-show-september-19th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3422-life-as-a-refugee-in-europe-call-in-show-september-19th-2016
Question: “Is acknowledging our specific deficiencies and differences as people divisive or helpful? From anecdotal experience, I find myself questioning whether or not it helps to know the truth especially when we're talking about genetic trends. To give a less touchy example, does it help a young girl growing up without a father to make better decisions if she knows that there's a strong likelihood she will make bad decisions due to his absence (in most cases)? Or are you accepting the behavior/likelihood by acknowledging the trend?”
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3422-life-as-a-refugee-in-europe-call-in-show-september-19th-2016
Question: “Is acknowledging our specific deficiencies and differences as people divisive or helpful? From anecdotal experience, I find myself questioning whether or not it helps to know the truth especially when we're talking about genetic trends. To give a less touchy example, does it help a young girl growing up without a father to make better decisions if she knows that there's a strong likelihood she will make bad decisions due to his absence (in most cases)? Or are you accepting the behavior/likelihood by acknowledging the trend?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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