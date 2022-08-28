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Source article with all the images and hyperlinks,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/08/28/breaking-news-international-war-crime-trials-in-donbass-are-here-the-west-is-peeing-in-its-britches-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-33/