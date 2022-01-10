Kristi Leigh - "Breaking The Chains From Corporate Controlled Media" @ QN Freedom International Livestream

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Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Kristi Leigh
Topic: Breaking The Chains of Corporate Controlled Media
www.KristiLeighTV.com www.KLIM.news
Brief Bio:
Bio-Kristi Leigh is an award winning former news anchor. She’s worked in the news industry for about 20 years, in TV news for 13 years, and as a main evening news anchor since 2015. Disgusted by the lack of journalistic integrity and propaganda pushing now present in mainstream news, Leigh decided to break the chains of corporate controlled media and independently embrace the freedom to do news the right way. A voice for the voiceless and holding those in power accountable!
Interview Council
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/