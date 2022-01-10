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Kristi Leigh - "Breaking The Chains From Corporate Controlled Media" @ QN Freedom International Livestream
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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10 views • January 10, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Kristi Leigh
Topic: Breaking The Chains of Corporate Controlled Media
www.KristiLeighTV.com www.KLIM.news

Brief Bio:
Bio-Kristi Leigh is an award winning former news anchor. She’s worked in the news industry for about 20 years, in TV news for 13 years, and as a main evening news anchor since 2015. Disgusted by the lack of journalistic integrity and propaganda pushing now present in mainstream news, Leigh decided to break the chains of corporate controlled media and independently embrace the freedom to do news the right way. A voice for the voiceless and holding those in power accountable!

Interview Council


Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
Keywords
healthjournalismpoliticsjusticesovereigntymandatesmedical freedomcritical news
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy