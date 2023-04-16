Create New Account
I’m a Little Angry with God Because of Children Suffering, Free Will, Discipline, Assault vs Parenting, Who Bares the Responsibility? Why We Keep Blaming God? Our Rebellion Towards God’s Laws
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday |

Original:https://youtu.be/b1wlHYWYs7E

20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P2


Cut:

00m45s - 16m19s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com



“WE WANT TO BLAME GOD FOR WHAT THE PARENT CHOSE TO DO.”

@ 06m40s


“THE PERSON WHO MAKES THE DECISION BARES THE RESPONSIBILITY. GOD MADE THIS BEAUTIFUL SYSTEM WHERE IF YOU MAKE THE DECIDION, YOU BARE THE RESPONSIBILITY.”

@ 11nm07s


“I FEEL GOD’S MADE A PERFECT SYSTEM WHEN IT COMES TO DECISION AND RESPONSIBILITY. WE USE OUR WILL IN HARMONY WITH GOD’S LOVE – THERE IS NEVER GOING TO BE A NEGATIVE RESULT, EVER. IF WE USE OUR WILL OUT OF HARMONY WITH GOD’S LOVE – THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A NEGATIVE RESULT OF WHICH WE BARE THE RESPONSIBILITY. AND THAT’S A PERFECT SYSTEM.”

@ 15m35s


Keywords
spiritualitychoiceafterlifefree willnew agedisciplinesimplepassinggolden rulesummerlandspirit worldsoul foodspirit influencesoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentangry with godfeel everythingsoul transformationresponsibility of parentrebellion towards lawconditional forgivenessassault vs parentinggifts from godgift of sexuality

Related videos

