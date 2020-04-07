David Icke London Real Interview with Brian Rose on the 06/03/2020 (Last 35 minutes) #davidicke

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#davidicke #interview #londonreal Hi everyone, I unfortunately starter recording late in the interview, but here are the last 35 minutes screen-recorded from my phone.