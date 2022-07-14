Ep. 737 – Arizona Says Taxpayer Money Will Follow Students Wherever They Want To Be Educated

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We start with great news out of the Southwest, where Arizona lawmakers have just passed the most expansive school choice law in the country, allowing for taxpayer money to follow the student.
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