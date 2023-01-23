US Tanks in Poland! As false flag shootings are staged, US tanks are sent into Poland! Welcome to World War 3!!!!!!!!!!!! Meanwhile, the WEF Canadian Military Industrial Complex is sending hundreds of armored vehicles to Poland...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.