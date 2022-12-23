PAGAN CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS

Did you know that December 25th is not the birthday of Jesus? Rather, it was a day picked by Roman Catholicism to appease their pagan converts and this is why every Christmas tradition is rooted in the worship of demon gods. The vast majority of Christians are happily preparing their churches and homes for another season of spiritual adultery with dressed up pagan festivities, all while misguidedly claiming that Jesus is the reason for the season.

The early church never celebrated the incarnation of Jesus because our Savior never instructed them to do so. Think about that for a moment. If Jesus wanted us to celebrate His birth, He would have plainly told us to do so. The early church focused on the death and resurrection of Jesus.

Is it a coincidence that all the traditions associated with Christmas such as the Christmas tree, wreath, mistletoe, Yule log, Wassail bowl, Christmas ham, and of course Santa Claus, all coincide with the pagan worship of Tammuz? Christmas is nothing more than a pagan tradition dating back to the time of Nimrod that was sanctified by the Roman Catholic Church.

Jesus said that you shall know the truth and it will make you free. It's your choice if you choose to embrace a heathen festival but be ready for the consequences of your idolatry as well.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1680.pdf

RLJ-1680 -- DECEMBER 2, 2018

