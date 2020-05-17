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'Operation Martyr' The Plot to Save a Legacy
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24 views • May 17, 2020
Dean Ryan of 'The Real Deal Report' reveals what may very be the ultimate final plot of former CIA Dir. John Brennan and the Deep State.
Obamagate is just the beginning.
Obamagate is just the beginning.
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