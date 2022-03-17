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These are the "bloodthirsty invaders" of Ukraine, correct??
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211 views • March 17, 2022
So if we only listen to establishment media, the Russians are just killing civilians without discrimination and total lack of respect for human life...yes?? Not really...
If we could only see both sides of the coin, hear both narratives without the language barrier...or barriers of other kind....
If we could only see both sides of the coin, hear both narratives without the language barrier...or barriers of other kind....
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